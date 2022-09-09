Upset JLP supporters protest in St Catherine, councillor stands firm

A handful of disgruntled Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) supporters in the Red Hills division of the West Central St Catherine constituency today protested in a call for the removal of the sitting councillor Keith McCook.

They claimed that McCook, who has been representing the division for four terms, has not done anything tangible to merit any further support from them.

Local government elections are due by February 28, 2023.

Beverley Gordon, a delegate and supervisor for the division, asserted that the demonstration was about the lack of basic amenities in the area that has eluded them since McCook became councillor.

"It is about road, light, and water. Nothing has been done in our community and we have this councillor for 11 years and we cannot show anything him do," Gordon asserted.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

According to her, while persons in the division have been personally assisted by the councillor, what residents want to see is community development for all.

And according to a party insider, McCook, who first contested the division under the late Dr Kenneth Baugh, still has large support in the division and it will take more than a handful of disgruntled JLP supporters to dislodge him.

Nesrine Fearon, a long-time party worker in the division, said she does not believe that McCook enjoys majority support and if attempts are made to keep him in the division, the seat will go to the opposition People's National Party (PNP).

"Anyhow they find a way to keep McCook up yahso it will be PNP area. We tired of foolishness, we put up with it for 11 years," she declared.

McCook, meanwhile, dismissed the demonstration as a set of disgruntled JLP supporters who do not like his approach to what he called equitable distribution of resources.

He touted his achievements in the area citing major road rehabilitation, road patching, the trucking of potable water to critical areas, and undertaking repairs to a community centre.

He asserted that he has done much to promote development in the division despite a lack of resources.

"In addition, I have an active back-to-school programme assisting more than 200 students with supplies," he told The Gleaner.

McCook said he is aware of persons trying to destabilise the division to bring in someone else.

But, the councillor said he will continue to serve residents with dignity and pride.

The constituency is represented by Dr Christopher Tufton, who is also the Minister of Health and Wellness.

- Ruddy Mathison

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.