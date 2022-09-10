Jamaica, Japan celebrate friendship, linkages

TOKYO, JAPAN:

The Embassy of Jamaica hosted a reception at The Okura Hotel Tokyo on Friday, September 2 to culminate its celebrations of Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of Independence.

Shorna-Kay Richards, ambassador of Jamaica to Japan, delivered opening remarks at the start of the event to some 150 guests comprising Jamaicans in the diaspora, Japanese parliamentarians, government officials and business executives, members of the diplomatic corps in Tokyo, as well as other well-wishers and friends of Jamaica in Japan.

“60 years ago, Jamaica attained one of the most singular achievements that any country can boast — its independence.This evening, I therefore stand proud to warmly welcome you to this celebration of our diamond jubilee anniversary,” said Jamaica’s top diplomat to Japan during her address.

The programme included remarks from special guest Takei Shunsuke, newly appointed Japanese state minister for foreign affairs, who delivered remarks on behalf of the Government of Japan. In his speech, the minister highlighted the importance of solidarity among countries that share universal values such as democracy, basic human rights, and the rule of law.

The minister’s address was followed by two toasts. The first came from Dr Inoguchi Kuniko, Japanese parliamentarian and secretary-general of the Japan-CARICOM Parliamentary Friendship. In congratulating Jamaica on its milestone anniversary, she also recognised Jamaica’s contribution to multilateral diplomacy.

The final toast was given by Hirai Shinji, a longstanding friend of Jamaica and governor of Tottori prefecture, which enjoys a vibrant sister city relationship with the parish of Westmoreland.The governor emphasised the friendly relations that have led to the people-to-people linkages, and reaffirmed his commitment to expanding these linkages.

Social media influencer and recording artiste Lij Tafari Smith and author Sandie Heron served as masters of ceremonies. Former UWI singer, Jhana Williams-Graham and songstress Monique Dehaney, thrilled the audience with performances of Jamaican folk and reggae songs.

Jamaica’s [longstanding] business partners in Japan were the main sponsors of the event, including Autoterminal Japan Ltd, Marubeni Corporation, the Association of Japanese Importers of Jamaican Coffee, Sea Island Club Co Ltd. and the General Incorporated Association of West Indian Sea Island Cotton.

Japan was among the first set of countries to recognise Jamaica’s Independence on August 6, 1962. In Japan, state receptions celebrating Jamaica’s independence are customarily held before or after August 6, in observance of the annual August 6 Peace Memorial Ceremony in Hiroshima city.The memorial commemorates the anniversary of the atomic bombing of the city in 1945.