Majestic visit

TOURING THE LAW SCHOOL: Her Majesty talks with H. Aubrey Fraser, director of legal education, as she tours the Norman Manley Law School at The UWI, Mona campus, after declaring it open during her visit in 1975. Beside the Queen is Edna Manley, widow of National Hero Norman Manley, whose name the school now bears. Beside Fraser is Sir William Douglas, chairman of the Council of Legal Educator, who is also chief justice of Barbados.
AIRPORT GREETING: Wife of the Prime Minister Michael Manley greets the Duke of EdinburghPrince Philip at Norman Manley International Airport on arrival on the island in 1975, while Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, Governor-General Sir Florizel Glasspole and Mrs. Glasspole, and the prime minister look on.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is escorted by Guard Commander Major Delroy Ormsby as she inspects the Guard of Honour comprising members of the First Battalion of the Jamaica Regiment on arrival at the Norman Manley International Airport in 1975.
WAVING GOODBYE: Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II waves goodbye to thousands at the Trooping the Colour ceremony held in her honour on Monday at the Polo Field, Up Park Camp. With her is Prince Philip, along with from left: Major Abe Bailey, the Jamaican equerry-in-waiting to the Queen; and Chief-of-Staff of Jamaica Defence Force Brigadier Rudolph Green, .
A GIFT FOR THE QUEEN: Sara Lou Glasspole (right), daughter of Governor-General Sir Florizel Glasspole and Mrs Glasspole, presents a gift to Her Majesty the Queen on her departure from King’s House on May 1, 1975.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II is warmly welcomed by Lady Glasspole after she had been welcomed by Governor General Sir Florizel Glasspole, who is seen welcoming the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip, as the Royal couple landed at the Norman Manley International Airport in February 1983. Looking on is Prime Minister Edward Seaga.
Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and His Royal Highness the Duke of Edinburgh Prince Philip lay a wreath at the World War Memorial in National Heroes Park on February 14, 1983. Immediately behind her is the Jamaican equerry-in-waiting to the Queen, Major John Prescod.
In this Gleaner photograph, State Minister Enid Bennett (left) shakes hands with Queen Elizabeth II at Gordon House on February 14, 1983, during the presentation of government members. Prime Minister Edward Seaga (second left) and Prince Philip look on.
HER MAJESTY Queen Elizabeth II, who was head of state of Jamaica, died on Thursday at her Scottish estate, Balmoral, aged 96, capping a historic 70-year reign epitomising grace and goodwill. Here are highlights of her early visits to Jamaica from our archives.