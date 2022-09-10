Majestic visit

TOURING THE LAW SCHOOL: Her Majesty talks with H. Aubrey Fraser, director of legal education, as she tours the Norman Manley Law School at The UWI, Mona campus, after declaring it open during her visit in 1975. Beside the Queen is Edna Manley, widow of National Hero Norman Manley, whose name the school now bears. Beside Fraser is Sir William Douglas, chairman of the Council of Legal Educator, who is also chief justice of Barbados.