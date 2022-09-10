Workers told of alleged cattle theft during purchase as seller fled, says Juici Patties

Fast-food company Juici Patties Jamaica says its employees were in the middle of a cattle purchase on Friday in St Ann when they were told that the cows were allegedly stolen.

The workers, who have now been charged with praedial larceny, were intercepted with two company vehicles during a police operation in Alexandria.

Juici Patties says it had placed a public advertisement inviting farmers wishing to sell cattle to get in touch with an abattoir manager, according to a statement issued late Friday.

The company says a seller responded and arrangements were made for the animals to be inspected and transported to a scale, with a view to purchase them.

"The JPJ (Juici Patties Jamaica) drivers went to the location and began to load the cattle. When the residents in the area alerted the drivers that the cattle were allegedly stolen, the seller fled the scene," the company said.

Juici Patties said the drivers had been employed to the company for several years and "no such incident had ever occurred".

"The owners expressed their gratitude for the swift arrival of the police who intervened to separate the drivers from an angry group that had gathered," the company said, noting that its lawyers are dealing with the matter.

The police have since charged four men over the theft of six cows.

Three are from Clarendon - 36-year-old driver Anthony Turner of Lime Hall district in Rock River; 53-year-old butcher Alvara Black of Bell Pond in Osbourne Store and 73-year-old farm contractor Donald Gooden of Comfort in Toll Gate. Twenty-three-year-old truck driver, Romaine McLean of Harmons in Manchester was also charged.

The police say the men were taken into custody after they failed to properly account for the livestock.

They say the operation was set up following reports from farmers about their cows being stolen.

Affected farmers were able to identify their animals.

- Carl Gilchrist

