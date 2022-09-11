Humble, kind-hearted Pastor Laxley Smith celebrates 100 years

In his own words, Pastor Laxley Smith felt “the blessing of God” on Sunday, September 4 as dozens of family members, church members and friends gathered at the Holiday Haven in Runaway Bay, St Ann to celebrate his 100th birthday.

This blessing would manifest itself later at the ceremony in the many words of praise showered on a man who served his community of Epworth, the Davis Town Pentecostal Church, family, friends and even strangers well and with humility.

Perhaps the most fitting tribute would have come from Reverend Patrick Hibbert of the Moving Church of God Inc in Runaway Bay who matched Smith with a bible verse.

“We love and appreciate you at the Moving Church of God,” Hibbert said, continuing, “From the time I got this invitation this verse has dropped in my spirit: Psalm 37:37, a scripture that speaks of Pastor Smith, a scripture that describes Pastor Smith – “ Mark the perfect man, and behold the upright: for the end of that man is peace”.

Smith was baptised in Kingston over 60 years ago and, returning to Epworth, spent several decades at the nearby community church, Davis Town Pentecostal.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“I’m feeling okay,” he responded to queries by Family and Religion as he arrived for the celebration, walking unaided to the hall. Family members said he didn’t need help to move around and he didn’t need glasses to read.

“I feel the blessing of God, it is God who caused me to be here. He is the preserver, He is the supporter, He’s everything to me,” added Smith, who has been blessed with three daughters and six sons, the youngest one being deceased.

But, how has life been for the centenarian?

“Well, thank God, God take me through,” Smith said. “I didn’t have to worry and I still not worrying because God is real. God promised that he will (give me) long life, satisfy me and show me his salvation and that’s why I am here today.”

Yet, growing up in Epworth in those days, as it was in Jamaica at the time, was not easy.

“It was just hard work; you had to be determined to make it. God helped me to make it, God preserved me until this day,” said the man who was known widely across the parish as one of the best furniture makers in his heyday.

His advice to young people is to “accept the Lord Jesus as their saviour and He will guide them, He will preserve them”.

One of Smith’s sons, Richard, and one of his grandsons, Keron, both spoke highly of the elder Smith.

“He has been a very good father, a no-nonsense person, a disciplinarian, someone who loved his children, looked out for their welfare and he’s one also that is very calm,” Richard said. “He smiles about everything, always pleasant and he’s well-loved in the community.”

Keron said his grandfather actually grew him. He told Family and Religion: “He is a very calm and humble person, very jovial so you’ll always see him smiling, that’s one of his trademarks. A very hard worker, he is always busy doing something and he’s also an avid church person; after work it was always church.”

“I feel really elated, after all these years, I feel really blessed to have him still here, still can touch him, still can relate to him. I’m happy to be sharing a moment such as this with him, his 100th birthday.”

The momentous occasion was marked by a dinner, three birthday cakes to underline the significance of the event, and the presentation of a citations by his step-daughter Yvonne Lodge-Smith, granddaughter Sanecia Daley, and also a plaque from his church.

Hermina Badaloo who presented the plaque, said Smith has reached a great milestone.

“He has always been such a humble, gentle person, kind-hearted; if I have a problem I can always talk to Deacon Smith,” Badaloo pointed out.

“He’s always giving good encouragement. Overall he is really a great example in the church and I can talk for his community as well. He has been a family friend over the years. I truly thank God for him.”

“You’ve been such as inspiration to us in the church,” she told him.