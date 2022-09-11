Jamaica reporting seven per cent increase in homicides

Some 1,055 persons were murdered in Jamaica up to September 7, a 7.4 per cent increase in the country's homicide tally year on year.

At the same time last year, 73 fewer persons were killed, according to the latest crime statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

St James recorded 145 murders to lead the police divisions. Westmoreland and St Andrew South follow with 103 and 100, respectively.

Portland recorded the fewest murders, at 9. Trelawny, Hanover and St Elizabeth are the other parishes each has 27.

Shootings have declined by 5.7 per cent to 813, down from 862 last year. St Andrew South division led the chart with 101 shootings, which is a 12.2 per cent decline when compared to the 115 incidents recorded for the similar period last year.

The Westmoreland division had the next highest number of shootings, 98, followed by St Catherine South with 78.

There were also 50 fewer rapes for the period compared to 2021.

Of the 278 rapes so far this year, most were recorded in St Catherine North, 34 while Westmoreland and St James both recorded 27, for the second highest, at the same time both recording an increase over the corresponding period last year.

One case was reported in St Mary.

Robberies across the island have increased by 16.1 per cent, with 620 reported. For the same period last year, there were 534 cases.

Robberies increased in 15 of the 19 police divisions, with Clarendon recording the highest at 80. St Elizabeth, saw an increase of 200 per cent when compared to the same period last year with 15 cases were recorded.

Hanover recorded two cases.

Break-ins have also increased by 6.4 per cent, as 680 incidents were reported when compared to 639 last year.

Manchester had the highest number of break-ins by far with 122, which, interestingly, was the same number recorded for the similar last year.

Kingston Western reported two incidents, the least by a division.

- Tanesha Mundle

