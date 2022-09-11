Senior journalist Milton Walker new president of Press Association of Jamaica
Senior journalist Milton Walker has been elected president of the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ).
He was the sole nominee for the top position at the group's annual general meeting held on Sunday.
Walker is the Group Head of News, Sports and Current Affairs at the RJRGLEANER Communications Group. He will serve for the next two years.
Walker replaces George Davis who served two consecutive terms as president.
The PAJ executive (2022 - 2024)
President - Milton Walker
First vice president - Gillian Haughton
Second vice president - Lloyd B Smith
Secretary - Kimberley Hibbert
Treasurer - Jovan Johnson
Assistant Treasurer/Secretary - Damion Mitchell
Director - Archibald Gordon
Director - Javaughn Keyes
Director - Janella Precius
