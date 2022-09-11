Senior journalist Milton Walker new president of Press Association of Jamaica

Senior journalist Milton Walker has been elected president of the Press Association of Jamaica (PAJ).

He was the sole nominee for the top position at the group's annual general meeting held on Sunday.

Walker is the Group Head of News, Sports and Current Affairs at the RJRGLEANER Communications Group. He will serve for the next two years.

Walker replaces George Davis who served two consecutive terms as president.

The PAJ executive (2022 - 2024)

President - Milton Walker

First vice president - Gillian Haughton

Second vice president - Lloyd B Smith

Secretary - Kimberley Hibbert

Treasurer - Jovan Johnson

Assistant Treasurer/Secretary - Damion Mitchell

Director - Archibald Gordon

Director - Javaughn Keyes

Director - Janella Precius

