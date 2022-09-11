St Catherine man accused of killing girlfriend remanded

Cane cutter Sherwayne 'Billy' Collins, who is accused of murdering his 24-year-old girlfriend, was remanded when he appeared in the St Catherine Parish Court on Friday.

Collins appeared before Senior Parish Court Judge Tracey-Ann Johnson.

He was ordered remanded until October 7 when the matter will again be mentioned.

Allegations are that on Sunday, August 21, Alicia Patience was fatally stabbed by Collins while at home at Dunfar Lane in the Lluidas Vale district in St Catherine.

He was subsequently arrested by the Shady Grove police and subsequently charged with murder.

- Rasbert Turner

