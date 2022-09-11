Two shot, one fatally in St James bar attack

A man was shot dead and another is nursing injuries at hospital following an incident in Anchovy, St James on Sunday morning.

The police have not yet released the identity of the deceased.

The injured man was reportedly shot in the face.

Reports by the Anchovy police are that the men were at a bar located close to the entrance of the Nigger Ground community,when armed men drove up and opened fire before speeding away.

Cops at the Anchovy police station, which is close to the location, overheard the gunshots and rushed to the scene.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They discovered both men suffering from gunshot wounds.

They men were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where one of them was pronounced dead and the other admitted in critical condition.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.