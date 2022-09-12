Double murder in Mount Carey, St James

St James has recorded another double murder.

This morning, gunmen attacked two men while they were transporting a cabinet set in a truck along a road in Mount Carey.

The deceased have been identified as 64-year-old Henry Salmon, a cooking gas operator of a Mount Carey address, and 56-year-old cabinet maker Gilbert Jackson, of York Bush, which is also in Mount Carey.

The two were said to be close friends.

It is reported that about 9 o'clock Salmon was using his truck to assist Jackson to deliver a cupboard set that he had just made.

On reaching a section of the community of York Bush, both men and the vehicle came under a gun attack.

They were shot dead.

Police investigators say it is believed that both men were robbed.

The shooting came just hours after two men were shot at a popular bar in Anchovy, which occurred near to this morning's double murder scene.

One man died and the other was injured in that incident.

- Hopeton Bucknor

