Improved water supply for Wood Hall, Clarendon residents

Residents of Wood Hall and surrounding communities in Clarendon now have access to improved water supply following the National Water Commission's (NWC) completion of a $3.5 million pipeline replacement project in the area.

Under the project, approximately 0.5-kilometre transmission lines were replaced with six-inch PVC pipes in the Red Mud Post/Pond Road area.

Speaking at the system's commissioning on Friday, Minister without Portfolio with Responsibility for Information and Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central where the community is located, Robert Morgan, welcomed the improved water supply, noting that representation was made to the NWC to upgrade the transmission lines.

Morgan said the upgraded system has significantly reduced the volume of water previously going to waste, which limited the number of days communities received the precious commodity.

“The fact that we are able to reduce waste, means the people will be able to get water longer,” he stated.

In his remarks, Minister without Portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, Matthew Samuda, said the upgraded system is part of a larger water expansion project for the constituency that will trigger other investment prospects in the area.

“A project of this nature opens economic possibilities and brings the quality of life that our people deserve,” he said.

- JIS News

