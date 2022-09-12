MOH investigating suspected monkeypox death

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is investigating whether a recent death was caused by the monkeypox virus.

This as the ministry is reporting five new monkeypox cases.

It says the cases were reported between September 7 and 12.

This brings the total number of infections to 12.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.