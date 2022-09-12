News Briefs

Murders climb 7.4%

Jamaica’s murder rate has increased by 7.4 per cent year-on-year, with 1,055 people killed up to September 7.

At the same time last year, 73 fewer persons were killed, according to the latest crime statistics from the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

St James recorded 145 murders to lead the police divisions. Westmoreland and St Andrew South follow with 103 and 100, respectively.

Portland recorded the fewest murders, at nine. Trelawny, Hanover, and St Elizabeth recorded 27 each.

Shootings have declined by 5.7 per cent to 813, down from 862 last year. St Andrew South led the chart with 101 shootings, which is a 12.2 per cent decline when compared to the 115 incidents recorded for the similar period last year.

The Westmoreland division had the next highest number of shootings, 98, followed by St Catherine South with 78.

There were also 50 fewer rapes for the period compared to 2021.

Of the 278 rapes so far this year, most were recorded in St Catherine North, 34, while Westmoreland and St James both recorded 27, for the second highest. Both recorded increases.

One case was reported in St Mary.

Robberies across the island have increased by 16.1 per cent, with 620 reported. For the same period last year, there were 534 cases.

Robberies increased in 15 of the 19 police divisions, with Clarendon recording the highest at 80.

St Elizabeth saw an increase of 200 per cent when compared to the same period last year, with 15 cases recorded.