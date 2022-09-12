September 30 deadline to register for next voters' list

The deadline to register for the next voters' list is September 30.

Individuals intending to become registered electors must apply in person at any Electoral Office of Jamaica (EOJ) constituency office.

Electors who meet the September 30 deadline should expect to receive their Voter Identification card by mid-December.

Those who register after September 30 will have to wait to be added to the May 31, 2023 list.

The EOJ reminds that there is no cost to apply for voter registration.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Individuals who are already registered to vote should not re-apply.

To be eligible for registration an individual must be a Jamaican or Commonwealth citizen, at least 18 years of age, and must be ordinarily resident in Jamaica for at least 12 months prior to registration.

"Applicants are advised to wear only bright or dark-coloured clothing to have their photograph taken. Following the in-office application, the applicant will be visited by a team from the EOJ to have his/her residence verified to complete the application process," a release from the Office said.

In the meantime, the EOJ is also advising that scores of electors have not collected their Voter ID card.

It is reminding individuals who renewed their Voter ID card to collect it from the pick-up location as soon as the card is ready.

The Voters' List is updated and published twice per year, on May 31 and November 30.

Over 29,000 names were added to the Voters' List published on May 31 this year.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.