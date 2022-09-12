Surgical masks donated to several health facilities

Healthcare workers at the Bustamante Hospital for Children, Spanish Town Hospital, Glen Vincent Health Centre and the Comprehensive Health Centre on Slipe Pen Road will be better equipped to carry out their jobs thanks to a donation of 30,600 tie-on surgical masks by the United Way of Jamaica and 3M Jamaica.

The masks were handed over this morning at the Bustamante Hospital for Children.

“Surgical mask is one of the tools that our clinicians use to ensure that they protect themselves from all the diseases that we are now confronted with, and with the advent of other diseases coming onboard, it will serve a worthy intervention,” CEO of the Bustamante hospital, Anthony Woods, said.

Additionally, Woods said the donation will help to reduce the hospital's expenditure.

“You cannot have enough masks, and the United Way and, by extension, 3M come in to partner with us and to donate. It helps, especially in our budgetary costs. This is something that we don't have to think about for the next couple of months,” he stated.

For CEO of United Way of Jamaica, Stephannie Coy, this makes the donation even more meaningful.

“...COVID and other illnesses are still around and so it is still very important that we protect those on the front line and we know that disposable masks are very important and very expensive and so any contribution to continue to support and maintain a healthy healthcare sector is very important to us,” she said.

Meanwhile, Country Manager for 3M Jamaica, Natalie Robinson, said the donation is very timely.

“The healthcare segment is very important for 3M and we have been working very closely with United Way to bring our products and our solutions to our frontline workers who have been very critical all the time, but particularly in the last two and a half years with the pandemic,” he said.

-Sashana Small

