Clarendon taxi operator charged for punching woman over removal of tattoo

A 46-year-old taxi driver from Clarendon has been charged for abducting and punching the mother of his child last week over her alleged removal of a tattoo.

He is Leon 'Nose' Reid of Phase 3 in Havanna Heights.

Clarendon was charged with abduction and assault occasioning actual bodily harm arising from the incident that occurred in Clarendon, the police said in a statement Tuesday.

Reports are that about 5 p.m. on September 7, Reid went to the woman's workplace, where an argument developed about a tattoo that the woman had removed.

Reid allegedly punched her in the face several times and used threats to force her to enter his motor car, after which he took her to his home.

She was rescued by the police who was contacted by a relative, the statement added.

Reid reportedly fled the scene and was later apprehended during a special operation on Friday.

He was subsequently charged.

Reid is to appear before the Clarendon Parish Court on Thursday.

