Fisherman murdered in St Thomas

The police are investigating the murder of 46-year-old fisherman, Ijah Thomas, otherwise called 'Ister', at Bob Marley Beach in St. Thomas, on Monday.

The police say he was shot and killed by unknown assailants.

The Yallahs police say residents report hearing explosions coming from the direction of a shop on the beach, about 4:30 p.m.

The police were called and, on their arrival, Thomas was seen slumping on a chair with gunshot wounds to his face.

He was rushed to hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

