Former army chief Rocky Meade appointed cabinet secretary

Former head of the army, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade, has been appointed as Cabinet Secretary and head of the public service.



Meade will succeed Ambassador Douglas Saunders who will be stepping down on October 1.



In a media release on Tuesday, Prime Minister Andrew Holness said “Meade's years of experience in government will be an asset to the public service and a crucial part of our continued thrust toward efficiency and service excellence."



In the meantime, Meade said he is optimistic about his new role.



“I am humbled and honoured to be considered for this critical role. I pledge to further the positive evolution of the public service for the benefit of the wider society," he said.



