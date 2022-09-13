Fraudster fleeces farmers by pretending to be RADA extension officer

The Rural Agricultural Development Authority (RADA) is warning farmers to be vigilant after several farmers were fleeced of over $100,000 by a person posing as one of its extension officers.

RADA says the farmers were promised seeds and fertiliser's in exchange for monetary contributions.

The agency is reminding that it facilitates the distribution of seeds, fertiliser's and other planting materials through various programmes and projects at no cost to the farmers.

Farmers are being advised to be vigilant regarding requests for money in exchange for benefits.

In addition, farmers are being asked to report any instance of this occurrence to the nearest Police Station, visit a RADA Parish Office or contact the agency at 1-888-ASK-RADA.

