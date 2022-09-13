Gun hidden in tree seized in St Ann, man arrested

The police in Ocho Rios, St Ann have seized an illegal gun loaded with ammunition and arrested a man.

They say that the arrest came as a team was on an operation following reports of robberies on Monday morning.

According to the police, the man, who has been identified as a bearer of a Kingston address, was seen on a motorcycle that reportedly had no licence plates, which arouse the suspicions of the cops.

He was accosted and searched.

The police say during a search of the area a Taurus nine millimetre pistol with a magazine containing 15 rounds of ammunition was found hidden in an almond tree.

The man was then taken into custody on suspicion of illegal possession of firearm and ammunition.

- Rasbert Turner

