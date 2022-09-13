Jamaica’s youth tourism minister joins others in Grand Cayman for tourism conference

Sixteen-year-old Mannings High School student, Sanecia Taylor, Jamaica's new Youth Minister of Tourism, has joined several others from the region in Grand Cayman for the Caribbean Tourism Organisation (CTO) Youth Congress.

Taylor, who has a passion for tourism, will share her ideas and vision with respect to the future of Caribbean tourism during the event at the Ritz Carlton Grand Cayman on Thursday.

The youth congress is an integral part of the CTO's annual tourism conference, which returned after a two year hiatus caused by COVID-19.

Other countries participating include the Cayman Islands, British Virgin Islands, The Bahamas, St Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago, Antigua and Barbuda, St Kitts and Nevis and Turks and Caicos.

The regional activity involves students between the ages of 14 and 17 from CTO member countries.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Its main aim is to stimulate greater awareness and excitement about tourism among young people within the Caribbean, by allowing them to research various facets of the sector.

Renowned for its thought-provoking and spirited exchange of views among future leaders of the region, as youth tourism minister, Taylor will compete for the chance to be a youth ambassador for the region for a full year.

“I have no doubt that Sanecia will do well at the CTO's Youth Congress, she has very innovative ideas and a hunger to learn all she can. She truly exudes confidence, and it is clear her passion for tourism will propel her towards achieving her goals,” said Jamaica's Director of Tourism, Donovan White.

Taylor and other competitors will also have the opportunity to be a part of the Caribbean Aviation Day celebrations being held on Wednesday, and is hosted by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

-Janet Silvera

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.