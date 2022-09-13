J’cans in Connecticut welcome Spirit direct service to MoBay

Jamaicans in and around the Connecticut area have welcomed the announcement that Spirit Airlines will begin direct service from Bradley International Airport to Montego Bay and anticipate economic benefits accruing to both areas from the increased travel and connection.

Beginning December 15, Spirit Airlines will operate direct flights from Bradley Airport in Connecticut to Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay.The airline will operate non-stop flights four times weekly to Montego Bay.

Veronica Airy-Wilson, former deputy mayor of Hartford and insurance agent, described it as a win-win situation with the new service culminating efforts that began in 2006.

“We have been asking for this for more than 20 years and we are now able to make it a reality. It will expose more people from the area to Jamaica resulting in increased tourist travel,” she said.

Airy-Wilson paid special tribute to work done by Andrew Lawrence and the Caribbean Trade Commission in getting the service implemented.

According to latest US census data more than 56,000 Connecticut residents have Jamaican ancestry. Connecticut governor, Ned Lamont noted that it was the fifth largest population of residents with Jamaican ancestry.

Mike Chambers, executive director of the Cricket Hall of Fame, described it as a great accomplishment for the community, highlighting potential economic advantages to Connecticut, Massachusetts and Jamaica generally. “Not only will it mean more tourists travelling to Jamaica but faster delivery of goods from Jamaica to our community,” he said.

Howard Johnson, president of New Britain Social Club, called the announcement “a tremendous achievement”.

“It is great to see the community come together to get this done,” said Johnson.

Beverley Redd, president of the West Indian Social Club in Hartford, agreed saying the ease of connection is a significant development that will have a “positive impact on the community”.

She noted that persons travelling from Connecticut to Jamaica now go through different hubs to connect to flights to the island. She says that in instances travellers from Connecticut and surrounding areas would travel to New York to make flights to Jamaica. She recounted that she has had to wait as long as 7 hours in a connecting hub for flights to Jamaica.

With this direct service, she said, travel time will be significantly reduced.

“We have many elders who would like to travel to Jamaica but do not do so because of the added travel time. Now they will not (have that issue). I am excited that it is happening and I can’t wait to take my first flight out of Connecticut,” she said.