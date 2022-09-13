M16 rifle seized in Central Village

The police in St Catherine are reporting the seizure of an M16 rifle and several rounds of ammunition in Central Village.

No arrest was made in connection with the find.

The police say the recovery was made on Monday afternoon as cops sought to apprehend gunmen who shot and killed a man in the community on Sunday.

While escaping, the gunmen were confronted by a police team and a firefight ensued.

One of the men was shot and killed, while the others fled.

The police reported the seizure of an M16 rifle following the shooting.

Speaking following Monday's gun seizure, Senior Superintendent of Police Christopher Phillips, head of the St Catherine South police division, said this incident is the second time in weeks that cops have intercepted criminal syndicates and said his team will not relent in its efforts to apprehend them.

“If you challenge the police, we will not back down, and we will not stop until all gunmen and those involved in criminality are taken into custody. The assault on communities, families and the livelihood of Jamaicans will not continue.”

Persons with information that can assist the police are encouraged to contact the Portmore Police at 876-949-8422, Crime Stop at 311, the police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

