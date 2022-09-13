New wellness centre to open in Jamaica

A new health facility to meet the particular need of chronically ill patients for personalised care is soon to begin operations in Jamaica.

Dr Troy Byer, chief executive officer of Mindology Fitness, Omar Barnett, chief executive officer of Prospective Research Innovations Inc, and Elvira Guzman-Barnett, chief executive officer of Elvie G PR, have partnered to bring PRI Celestial Wellness to the island.

With 31 hotel suites situated on more than two acres of gorgeous Jamaican shoreline, patients will receive care at the wellness centre for one to three months to speed up their recovery process.

US actress and director, Dr Byer, now a psychologist, says the centre offers options for persons who would need alternate care.

“I believe, the realisation of our collective vision will provide new pathways, paved with great hope, for those who were previously hopeless,” Byer said.

Kingston, Jamaican native, Omar Barnett, says the facility aims to close a gap in the provision of healthcare locally.

“With the lack of oncologists and other expert medical doctors in Jamaica we expect many chronically ill Jamaicans to take advantage of our wellness centre to heal.”

He says the centre anticipates to serve over 1,500 annual medical tourists.

“There are no addiction recovery centres on the island and we welcome Jamaican patients as well,” Barnett said.

“We wanted to bring about changes in helping chronically ill patients recover. They feel low due to their ill health, and staying at hospitals alone is often depressing for them. With this wellness centre, they will be able to stay with their families, which we hope will speed up the process. They will feel less lonely and more encouraged to get well,” Barnett said.

“Let’s be honest, everyone loves to vacation in Jamaica! Now instead of partying, what about going to Jamaica to recover with your family and friends,” he added.

The wellness centre owners are in the process of purchasing and renovating the hotel to fit medical standards for chronically ill patients, and hope to open in early 2023.

