Same day renewal of driver’s licence resumes at select tax offices

Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it has resumed same-day processing and printing of driver's licences at select locations.

Applications can be made at the following tax offices:

• King Street Revenue Service Centre

• St Andrew Revenue Service Centre

• Mandeville Revenue Service Centre

• Montego Bay Revenue Service Centre

• Spanish Town Tax Office

• St Ann's Bay Tax Office

• May Pen Tax Office

Persons may opt to fast-track the process by making the renewal payment online via the TAJ's tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using any valid credit or debit card and the credentials of the expired/expiring driver's licence.

Individuals must then complete the relevant F7 application form, which can be downloaded from the TAJ's website, and submit same along with the receipt and the expired/expiring licence.

Persons are being reminded that a driver's licence can be renewed 30 days before it expires.

The TAJ is advised that non-printing tax offices will still only accommodate drop-off renewal applications with a 20 business day turnaround time.

