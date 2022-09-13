Same day renewal of driver’s licence resumes at select tax offices
Tax Administration Jamaica (TAJ) says it has resumed same-day processing and printing of driver's licences at select locations.
Applications can be made at the following tax offices:
• King Street Revenue Service Centre
• St Andrew Revenue Service Centre
• Mandeville Revenue Service Centre
• Montego Bay Revenue Service Centre
• Spanish Town Tax Office
• St Ann's Bay Tax Office
• May Pen Tax Office
Persons may opt to fast-track the process by making the renewal payment online via the TAJ's tax portal at www.jamaicatax.gov.jm using any valid credit or debit card and the credentials of the expired/expiring driver's licence.
Individuals must then complete the relevant F7 application form, which can be downloaded from the TAJ's website, and submit same along with the receipt and the expired/expiring licence.
Persons are being reminded that a driver's licence can be renewed 30 days before it expires.
The TAJ is advised that non-printing tax offices will still only accommodate drop-off renewal applications with a 20 business day turnaround time.
