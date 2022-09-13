St Andrew South cops stage sickout

Some cops attached to the St Andrew South police division have embarked on a sickout to protest working conditions.

Several of them did not report for duty this morning.

“They have brought to my attention that the management of the St Andrew South Division is unkind regarding the duty detailing as well as there is a level of unprofessional conduct and disrespectful behaviour that they believe is being administered to them,” Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation, Corporal Rohan James, told The Gleaner.

The federation represents rank and file members of the constabulary force.

James did not reveal how many cops called in sick.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

James said he has brought the matter to the Police High Command, and expressed hope for a swift resolution.

“I'm hoping that there will be a resolve in the interest of national security because we cannot allow for the space [St Andrew South Division] to be unmanned. We're hoping that the members in short order will regain full health so that they can go back to serving the citizens in that space," he said.

He added; “I expect that there will be a resolve as soon as possible and I only wish the members a speedy recovery.”

- Sashana Small

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.