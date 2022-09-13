Turbid conditions impacting water supply to some Clarendon communities

The National Water Commission (NWC) is reporting that the disruption being experienced in sections of Clarendon is due to high turbidity levels at some of its facilities in the parish.

Sections of Jamaica have been experiencing increased rainfall.

Here are the impacted plants and communities

Facility

New Ground

Affected communities:- New Ground, Peterkin, Summerfield, Rose Hill, Chapelton, and the Sangster Heights Housing Scheme.

Facility

Peace River

Affected communities:- Peace River, Gloucester, Victoria, Lodge, Thompson Town, Cove, Wesleyan Gully, Blackwood and Elgin.

Facility

Patterson Spring

Affected communities:- Sanguenetti, Peckham, Tweedside, Fearon and Wisbeach.

Facility

Rock River

Affected communities:- Rock River, Tanarky, Gordon Wood, and Tom Peter.

Customers are being advised that once conditions are favourable, the necessary remedial activities will be carried out to facilitate the restart of operations and water supply distribution.

