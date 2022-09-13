Westmoreland Western MP bats for reintroduction of road repairs team

Member of Parliament for Westmoreland Western, Morland Wilson is urging the Government to reintroduce small road repair teams in each parish to carry out emergency patching.

In his contribution to open the State of the Constituency Debate in Gordon House Tuesday afternoon, Wilson said the use of the teams in the past was very effective and should be restored.

The first-time MP's call came as he told his parliamentary colleagues that he was displeased with the deplorable condition of the roads in his constituency.

“My constituents are outraged, and several protests have taken place along the Toll Gate to Grange Hill, Grange Hill to Glasgow, and Toll Gate to Locust Tree roads. I want this House to record that these roads have been in disrepair for many years, dating back some 30 years,” Wilson said.

He said the Jackass River Bridge, which connects Westmoreland to Hanover, collapsed in August, preventing several farmers from accessing their farms and transporting their produce to the market.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Wilson said funds have been allocated to repair the Toll Gate to Grange Hill and Grange Hill to Glasgow roadways.

He also said the roads from Toll Gate to Glasgow and from Solas to Grant Street are scheduled to be rehabilitated. He did not indicate when those works would begin.

The Government MP said he was not satisfied with the pace at which the National Works Agency was moving get the necessary road repairs effected.

Giving an example, he said that the repair of the Grange Hill to Glasgow thoroughfare has been pending for more than 14 months and road users have become frustrated as their vehicles are being damaged by the bad roads.

He said that the condition of the roadways has also resulted in reduced productivity and accidents.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.