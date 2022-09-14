3-y-o boy among four shot at shop in St James, two succumb

A three-year-old St James boy is nursing a gunshot wound and an elderly hotel worker remains hospitalised following a gun attack at a shop in the community of Goodwill in the parish.

Four persons were shot, two fatally, in the attack.

The deceased have been identified as 33-year-old Keniel Llewellyn and 38-year-old former national cricketer Vinroy Crooks.

The Gleaner was informed by the police that Crooks, who was hit several times, is suspected to be the target of the attack, which occurred on Tuesday afternoon.

A motive is being investigated.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It is reported that about 2:45 p.m. Crooks and Llewellyn were among persons at the shop located in a section of Goodwill called Colvert.

It is further reported that a silver motor vehicle with four men aboard drove up.

Three of them reportedly exited the car and opened fire.

Crooks, Llewellyn, the child, who was inside the shop with his mother, and an elderly hotel worker were hit.

The gunmen then fled the scene in the car.

The four injured persons were rushed to the Cornwall Regional Hospital where Crooks and Llewellyn were pronounced dead and the child and the elderly man were admitted.

The boy has since been released while the senior citizen remains in hospital in critical condition.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.