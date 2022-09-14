Bail extended for man and woman accused of trying to ship cocaine in coffee packs

Bail has been extended for a man and woman accused of conspiring to ship nearly three ounces of cocaine to the United States in two packs of Blue Mountain coffee two years ago.

Businesswoman Sashauna Rowe, 31, and Adika Plumber, both of a Kingston 20 address, are to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on October 7.

They are facing charges of possession of cocaine, dealing in cocaine, attempting to export cocaine and conspiracy.

Parish Judge Jacqueline Wilcott granted the bail extension Wednesday after the prosecutor told the court that the case file was incomplete.

According to police reports, on July 1, 2020, Rowe went to a FedEx office at the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston and attempted to ship the substance concealed in the coffee among other goods.

However, when the goods were checked, a white powdery substance resembling cocaine was allegedly found in the coffee sachets.

The Narcotics police were subsequently summoned and the shipment was seized.

Rowe was arrested in May 2021 when the police swooped down on her home with a search warrant.

When cautioned she reportedly said, “a big Dread, a him beg mi fi sen it off and him live round a di road".

Plumber, who goes by that name, was later apprehended and charged.

Attorney-at-Law Richard Lynch represents Rowe, while Jacqueline Asher represents Plumber.

- Tanesha Mundle

