City of Kingston welcome sign to be erected at downtown waterfront

Plans are advanced for the erection of a city of Kingston welcome sign.

Mayor of Kingston, Delroy Williams, speaking at Tuesday's monthly meeting of the Kingston and St Andrew Municipal Corporation (KSAMC), said the structure will be in the vicinity of the waterfront in downtown Kingston.

He said the sign is intended to promote the city as a desirable visitor destination, business location and a place to call home.

“We have been working on a city of Kingston sign since 2017...we put out our first design on social media to invite the public to participate. We received a lot of recommendations and feedback, which we have incorporated into what the sign is now,” Williams said.

He informed that dialogue has been undertaken with representatives from the Urban Development Corporation (UDC), central Government, the Port Authority of Jamaica as well as private sector partners regarding the erection of the sign.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We really want to get this sign up as fast as we can… and I believe that we are pushing to have it within months now. Of course, we would have to start the process of procurement,” he said.

He noted that councillors will have the opportunity to provide feedback on the sign, noting that some have already done so.

Williams said the sign will tie into the transformation of the waterfront and the general downtown redevelopment.

“Where we really wanted to put the sign was in the harbour, that was our original thought, but as you know, that it is quite an expensive venture that we could not undertake, so we are putting the sign on land,” he said.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.