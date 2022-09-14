Cop warns Central Village gunmen

Head of the St Catherine South Police Division, Senior Superintendent Christopher Phillips, is warning criminals, especially those currently creating mayhem in the Central Village area, that law enforcers will not relent until they are captured and placed behind bars.

“If you challenge the police, we will not back down and we will not stop until all gunmen and those involved in criminality are taken into custody

“The assault on communities, families, and livelihoods will not continue. We will not allow criminals to take over our communities,” he cautioned.

The senior officer’s warning comes amid an ongoing flare-up of murders and shootings in Central Village.

Several persons have been killed in the community in recent months, with Romario Mighten, a 26-year-old electrician, becoming the latest victim on Sunday when he was attacked by four gunmen.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

One of the alleged perpetrators was fatally shot during a confrontation with the police as he and his cronies attempted to escape by crossing Mandela Highway.

Two M16s and 10 rounds of ammunition were found in the aftermath of the shooting.

Mighten’s death is believed to be linked to an internal community conflict.

According to Phillips, there has been tension in the area between men from Little Lane and Brown’s Lane (also known as Zion Lane), which centred around beautification work in the community.

“This has resulted in the murder of Ricardo Thomas and Anishka Douglas. Since then, there have been multiple murders and shooting in both areas,” Phillips said.

“Both communities, we gather, are receiving support from outside the area, and without our continued strong police support, we anticipate further violence in those communities,” he added.

Sunday’s murder was the second time in weeks that the police have intercepted perpetrators shortly after the commission of a violent crime.

tanesha.mundle@gleanerjm.com