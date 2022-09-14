Fire at Khemlani Mart store in Manor Park

Firefighters are battling a blaze at the Khemlani Mart furniture store in Manor Centre located on Constant Spring Road in St Andrew.

Public relations officer at the Jamaica Fire Brigade Emeleo Ebanks says three units have responded to the fire.

He had no further details.

More information to come.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.