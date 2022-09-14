Gas prices to go up by 25 cents, diesel down $4.50

Motorists will pay slightly more for gasoline tomorrow.

Oil refinery Petrojam has announced that $0.25 will be added to the prices of gas, putting 87-octane gasoline at $197.41 per litre and 90-octane at $201.39 per litre.

Automotive diesel oil will go down by $4.50 to be sold for $229.26 per litre.

Ultra Low Sulphur Diesel will also move down by the same amount to sell for $236.25 per litre.

Kerosene will increase by $2.57 to sell for $214.88 per litre.

Propane cooking gas will see a decrease of $1.54 to sell for $66.11 per litre.

Butane will move down by $2.13 per litre to sell for $73.13 per litre.

Marketing companies and retailers will add their mark-up to these prices.

