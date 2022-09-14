PM leaves for Queen Elizabeth's funeral, UN General Assembly

Prime Minister Andrew Holness is scheduled to leave the island Wednesday afternoon for visits to the United States and the United Kingdom.

Holness will first have a working visit to Boston, Massachusetts, where he will, among other things, participate in a conference at the invitation of Harvard University

He will then travel to the UK for the funeral of Queen Elizabeth ll on September 19.

After that, he will participate at the 77th United Nations General Assembly in New York in the US.

The prime minister returns to the island on September 24.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

During his time away from the island, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, will lead the Government.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.