Update | Cause of Khemlani Mart fire being probed

Businessman Steve Khemlani says the extent of the damage from the fire at his store in Manor Park, St Andrew is not yet known.

Firefighters are still inside the Khemlani Mart furniture store battling the blaze.

Thick smoke continues to billow from the building.

At least seven units with a total of 60 firefighters have responded to the blaze.

Khemlani says he received a call about the fire around 6:45 this morning.

He says he was informed that the fire started after a Jamaica Public Service transformer had earlier exploded and caught fire.

A broken light pole and a transformer were seen on the ground at the scene.

It is reported that the fire caught a warehouse located at the back of the store.

Khemlani says the blaze then travelled to a generator room where gas was present.

Inside the building then became engulfed.

Firefighters had to use heavy-duty equipment to gain access to sections of the building to take on the blaze.

They indicated that the cause of the fire is not known at this time as the operation is ongoing.

The blaze has been restricted to the back of the premises.

Khemlani says it is too early to indicate the next steps arising from the fire.

More information to come.

