$175 million upgrade for Frome Police Station in Westmoreland

National Security Minister Dr Horace Chang says the police in Westmoreland will not relent as they seek to combat crimes, particularly murders, in the parish.

Chang says the government is committed to boosting resources to help make communities safer.

Included in that move is the construction of a new police station in Frome, which saw ground being broken this morning.

The new facility is to be constructed at a cost of $175 million under the security ministry's 'Project Rebuild, Overhaul and Construct (P-ROC)', with funding from the National Housing Trust.

The construction phase has already started and is expected to be completed within the next 30 months.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The project will see the construction of a two-storey building outfitted with living quarters, detention cells, and an administrative department.

The compound will also get a new sewer disposal system, increased parking and new walls.

Chang lamented about crime in the parish and the impact on residents.

"There is a sense of fear, and almost terrorism, hitting our people in some areas in Westmoreland where homicides have increased," Chang said.

Over 103 murders have been recorded in Westmoreland since the start of the year.

- Albert Ferguson

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.