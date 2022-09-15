Body of newborn discovered in the Rio Cobre

The St Catherine North Police have launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the discovery of a newborn floating in the Rio Cobre, in the vicinity of Buck Town, St Catherine, Wednesday afternoon.

The body, said to be that of a female baby, was discovered about 1:30 p.m. and the St Catherine Fire Brigade called.

The newborn was fished from the river by a resident after members of the fire brigade were unable to retrieve the body.

The police believe the body was thrown into the river elsewhere and floated to the location where it was discovered.

-Ruddy Mathison

