Chang urges peaceful conflict resolution amid death of policeman

Minister of National Security, Dr Horace Chang, is calling for Jamaicans to utilise non-violent methods to resolve conflicts.

“The inability to resolve conflicts without violence is at a critical stage. We have seen lives lost, families ripped apart and society suffers as a result,” Chang said.

“I strongly urge all Jamaicans to not allow anger and rage to get the better of you. Utilise the Domestic Violence Intervention Centres (DVIC) provided for you to de-escalate tension,” he urged.

The security minister made the call as he offered condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of Detective Sergeant Victor Francis, who died after he was stabbed while attempting to quell a dispute between two men in his Portmore, St Catherine community recently.

Chang hailed Francis for his dedication to duty.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He said that the late policeman's final act, showed that he was committed to his job as a member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF).

“The entire national security family and indeed, the people of Jamaica, are saddened by the death of Detective Sergeant Francis, who, in carrying out duties to secure the peace, eventually lost his life,” he noted.

Chang said that the policeman's death is untimely and most unfortunate, and his brave action will not be forgotten.

The Government has established 10 domestic violence intervention centres at police stations islandwide.

The JCF also stages pop-up clinics to sensitise the public about domestic violence issues.

In addition to the centres, the alternative dispute resolution methods offered by the Government such as restorative justice and mediation, are valuable tools to enable Jamaicans to settle their disagreements in a peaceful manner.

- JIS News

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.