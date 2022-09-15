Corporate Hands | Sagicor Foundation contributes to KPH/VJH Physiotherapy Week

Fabian Gordon (centre), Sagicor Life financial adviser, presents gift baskets to members of the Kingston Public Hospital (KPH) and Victoria Jubilee Hospital (VJH) Physiotherapy Department, (from left) Maya Tyson-Young, Natasha Lumley, Kimberly Wilson, and Alicia King. The presents were handed over to the team to be used as gifts [FOR WHO?] during the hospital’s observance of World Physiotherapy Week. This year, the Physiotherapy Department engaged expectant mothers at the VJH Caternity Clinic under the theme ‘Mommy’s care & welfare’.