Corporate Hands | Salada Foods Jamaica donates to breast cancer awareness

Salada Foods Jamaica shows its support for Jamaica’s Breast Cancer Awareness movement with a cheque valued at $250,000 during the ICWI/Jamaica Reach to Recovery Pink Run 5K launch on September 7 in Kingston. Salada Foods General Manager Tamii Brown (third left), Commercial and Corporate Affairs Manager Kerrian Johnson (second left), and Chairman Patrick Williams (third right), join (from left) Jamaica Cancer Society Acting Executive Director Michael Leslie; Jamaica Reach to Recovery Chairman Carolind Graham; Deputy Chair Eugene French; Director Sandra Samuels and race coordinator Philip Clarke.