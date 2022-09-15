Curfew imposed in Craig Town

A forty-eight-hour curfew has been imposed in Craig Town in Admiral Town, Kingston. The curfew began today at 6:00 pm and will continue until Saturday, September 17 at 6:00 pm.

The coordinates are as follows:

NORTH: From the intersection of Studley Park and Slipe Pen Road, north to Baker Street and Slipe Pen Road.

EAST: From the intersection of Manning Street and Asquith Street, east along Asquith Street, right unto Livingston Street and east on Studley Park Road to the intersection with Slipe Pen Road.

SOUTH: Along Manning Street to Asquith Street.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

WEST: From the intersection of Baker Street and Slipe Pen Road, west along Baker Street to Penn Street, west along Penn Street to the Manning Street and Penn Street intersection.

The police are reminding persons that during the hours of the curfew, anyone within the boundaries of the curfew are required to remain within their premises unless otherwise authorised in writing by the ground commander.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.