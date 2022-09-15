Earth Today | Forestry Department, MAIA Foundation champion food security through agroforestry

THE FORESTRY Department is partnering with the Making An Impact All-Together (MAIA) Foundation to boost food security in forest-dependent communities by upscaling the agroforestry component of various projects being carried out by Local Forest Management Committees (LFMCs) and community-based organisations.

The Foundation handed over 100 large fruit trees on Friday to the Grants Mountain and South East Cockpit Country LFMCs, and the Linton Park Community Development Committee, one of the recipients of the European Union Budget Support Programme’s Alternative Livelihood Project. The Forestry Department also received trees which will be handed over to LFMCs in the eastern section of the island.

Chief Executive Officer and Conservator of Forests, Ainsley Henry, said the collaboration, which is being done in commemoration of Jamaica’s 60th year of independence, is welcomed and has commended the MAIA Foundation on its drive to boost alternative livelihood projects and promote zero hunger.

“We applaud organisations like the MAIA Foundation, which not only recognise the existing problems but have provided solutions to remedy them. The Forestry Department actively promotes agroforestry because of the environmental, economic, and social benefits derived from the practice. We are heartened by this donation that will bolster the efforts of these groups,” he said.

He added that the trees will also count towards the target of the National Tree Planting Initiative and has used the opportunity to welcome the MAIA Foundation as an official partner under the programme.

Meanwhile, Program Manager, Policy and Project Development at the MAIA Foundation, Natalie Johnson, said the partnership forms part of the foundation’s thrust to promote integrated ecological solutions to combat deforestation and forest degradation while supporting the livelihoods of forest-dependent people.

“We believe that in any landscape, agroforestry can create transition zones that help ‘reignite’ agricultural activity, helping people and communities to create multi-functional and more sustainable systems to produce food, fibre, and biodiversity, and so we hope that this will contribute to more job opportunities that will increase economic well-being in rural communities,” she shared.

Johnson added that the foundation looks forward to the continued partnership with the Forestry Department as the group works to reignite and improve the social livelihood of Jamaicans.

In the meantime, Gavin Gordon, vice president of the Grants Mountain Local Forest Management Committee Benevolent Society, said the group is extremely grateful for the donation from the MAIA Foundation.

“We at the Grant’s Mountain LFMC Benevolent Society are very versed in the agricultural field; therefore, we are always open and appreciative of anything in that regard. We are especially grateful for this donation from the MAIA Foundation, as it will help us to come closer together as a group and encourage everyone to engage in the activities of the group. The fruit trees will also add variety to our member’s agricultural plots at home, in their fields, and by extension the variety/numbers of fruit trees in our little community,” he said.