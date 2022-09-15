Efforts being made to remove Bridgeport High from shift system

Efforts are being made to remove the shift system from Bridgeport High School in Portmore, St Catherine.

Member of Parliament (MP) for St. Catherine South Eastern, where the institution is located, Robert Miller, says he has had intensive meetings with Minister of Education and Youth, Fayval Williams, and her team on the matter.

“I am proud to announce that from those meetings, we are one step closer to removing Bridgeport High School, one of the premier high schools in Jamaica, from the shift system,” Miller said.

He was making his contribution to the 2022/23 Constituency Debate in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

Miller noted that the ministry, through the National Education Trust, will be building a new block to accommodate the growing student population.

“We humbly ask the Portmore Municipal Corporation for its consideration to waive the attached fees and taxes, as we are waiting on that and approvals to commence work,” the MP said.

Meanwhile, Miller noted that the Portmore Community College, which is the only tertiary institution in the constituency, is bursting at its seams.

“I am very pleased to announce that following fruitful discussions with the Minister of Education and Youth, work should commence soon on a new building that will host the premier tertiary institution in Portmore,” he stated.

