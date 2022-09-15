Hotel worker killed, three injured in St James crash

A woman was killed in St James early Thursday morning after the car she was travelling in crashed into vehicles parked along the Tucker main road.

Three others were also injured in the crash and remain in hospital.

The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Shantavia Willocks, a hotel worker of a Kensington district, St James address.

It is reported that about 12:45 a.m. Willocks and three other passengers were travelling in a Toyota Fielder motor car towards Adelphi when the driver reportedly lost control and crashed into a tractor trailer and a Nissan both parked along the roadway.

Willocks, who sustained severe head injuries, died on the spot.

The three other passengers, who also sustained injuries, were transported to the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

The scene was processed and the woman's body was removed to the morgue for a post mortem examination.

The driver of the Toyota Fielder motor car has since been warned for prosecution.

- Hopeton Bucknor

