Rocky Meade declines Cabinet Secretary post

Following concerns raised about his appointment as Cabinet Secretary, Lieutenant General Rocky Meade has declined the position two days after it was announced by Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

In a press statement just now, Meade said “I was advised by the Office of the Cabinet that I would receive a letter of appointment, from His Excellency the Governor General, through the Office of the Services Commission, for the post of Cabinet Secretary on the recommendation of the Prime Minister with input from the Public Services Commission.

"After almost four decades of service to the people of Jamaica, I was convinced to continue to serve and had initially indicated my intention to accept the offer.

"Although I was invited by the Public Services Commission to be considered for the post while I was still a serving officer, the current public discourse does not provide a sufficiently settled environment for the assumption of such a significant office and I will therefore seek His Excellencies' understanding of my decision to decline.”

The Opposition People's National Party along with several former senior civil servants had expressed concern that Meade's appointment may not be in keeping with a provision of the Jamaican Constitution.

Questions were raised about the legality of the appointment that was announced on Tuesday, and whether it breached Section 92 (1) of the Constitution.

Meade was expected to succeed Ambassador Douglas Saunders who will be stepping down on October 1. Ambassador Saunders has been Cabinet Secretary and Head of the Public Service since June 2008.

