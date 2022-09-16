14 listed as persons of interest by Kingston West police
The Kingston West police have listed 14 men as persons of interest.
The police say investigators are interested in locating the men as they probe the recent flare-up of crime and violence in sections of the division.
Being sought are:
· Ricard Simmonds otherwise called 'Bigger'
· Lucien Anderson otherwise called 'Lushane'
· Kemar Ford alias 'Turks'
· Roger Allen
· Travis Allen otherwise called 'Shave Up'
· Christopher Walker otherwise called 'Kempy'
· Jermaine Christie
· A man only known as 'Brad'
· A man only known as 'Bulla Man'
· A man only known as 'Chris'
· A man only known as ' Devil'
· A man only known as ' Scooby'
· A man only known as 'Holt'
· A man only known as 'Dudu Man'
The men are urged to turn themselves in to the Denham Town Police Station by 6:00 p.m. today.
Additionally, anyone with information about the whereabouts of these individuals is being asked to contact the Denham Town Police at 876-948-6443 or Crime Stop at 311.
