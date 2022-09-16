Bail hearing for Constable Noel Maitland set for October 4

A bail application is to be made on October 4 in the Home Circuit Court for Constable Noel Maitland, the policeman accused of killing his girlfriend, Donna-Lee Donaldson.

The date was scheduled when the defendant made his first appearance in the high court this afternoon.

The judge, as a result, requested his antecedents, which should be submitted at the Court Registry by September 30.

The matter was this morning transferred from the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court via a nolle prosequi, which was entered by the Director of Public Prosecutions.

In the meantime, the high court was also informed that the case file is still incomplete but that the relevant documents should be submitted by November 11.

The accused has been in custody since his arrest on July 27 in relation to the disappearance of 24-year-old Donaldson.

Donaldson was last seen at his New Kingston apartment on July 11.

She was reported missing on July 13.

The police had indicated that investigations concluded that Donaldson was killed on July 12 between 4 p.m. and 8 p.m.

They stated that this was supported by forensic evidence and technology, but noted that a motive has not yet been established for the killing.

