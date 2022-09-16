Campion saddened by student's drowning death

Campion College says it is deeply saddened by the tragic death of fifth-form student Jordan Gibson.

Gibson drowned Thursday at the St Andrew-based school's pool.

It has been reported that he was doing water polo practice about 4 o'clock when tragedy struck.

"We grieve with his family, friends, and all who feel his loss," a media release from the school, on Friday, said.

Campion College also said counsellors were available to speak with those in need at this time.

