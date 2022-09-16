Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II switched to Monday for Jamaica

King's House has announced Jamaica will observe a Day of Mourning for Queen Elizabeth II on Monday, September 19, instead of the previously announced September 18.

The day will now coincide with the State Funeral for the late Monarch.

"Previous guidance would have indicated September 18th as the Official Day of Mourning, however, subsequent communication from Buckingham Palace has advised that the Official Day of Mourning is to be the day of the official funeral of The Late Queen Elizabeth II," a media release from King's House Friday afternoon stated.

King's House advised that as a mark of respect, the Office of The Governor General will be closed on Monday and reopen on Tuesday.

Governor General Sir Patrick Allen departs for London Friday evening to attend the funeral and will return to office on Wednesday.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

In his absence, Custos of Kingston, Steadman Fuller, will serve as Deputy Governor General.

Custos Fuller was sworn in at a brief Ceremony at King's House this morning.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Inst gram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.